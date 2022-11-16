Tata Power Installs EV Charging points at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

Tata Power, one of India’s largest EV charging solutions providers, has installed Tata Power EZ Charging points at The Ranthambore National Park. Tata Power has also set up over 200 electric bus charging points across India.

The EV charging points will encourage tourists to travel by electric vehicles, thus promoting adoption of green mobility alternatives. The company stated that this will reduce the environmental impact of petrol and diesel run vehicles at the country’s ecological tourist spots.

Tata Power has previously also collaborated with amã Stay & Trails – an IHCL venture, to set up EV charging points across its 11 destinations to promote green tourism across the country.

Tata Power spokesperson said, “ This collaboration is one of many steps we are taking towards making sustainable mobility attainable across the nation.”

Surendra Dhabai, Vice President – The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Power EZ Charge to promote green mobility and encourage EV adoption among tourists. ”

Tata Power is one of India’s largest EV charging solutions providers, with over 3000 public and semi-public EV chargers in nearly 300 cities. The charging infrastructure is a mix of public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers up to 240 kW for buses.

Tata Power also has an expansive EV charging network of over 450+ charging points across 350 national highways expanding across major national highways in the country. The points are available across all standards and are compatible with all-electric cars.