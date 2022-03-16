Tata Power DDL, Battery Smart Partner To Setup Battery-Swapping Stations

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) announced a partnership with Battery Smart to set up Swap Stations for two and three-wheelers at various locations across Delhi.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) announced a partnership with Battery Smart to set up Swap Stations for two and three-wheelers at various locations across North Delhi in 2022. The first swap station is live and operational at Azadpur, one of the busiest marketplaces in the capital.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited’s large power capacity and extensive infrastructure will allow Battery Smart to establish more high-capacity swap stations at key locations to cater to the growing electric two and three-wheeler market.

Commenting on the partnership, Dwijadas Basak, Chief Commercial, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said “Our partnership with Battery Smart strengthens our resolve to enable India’s EV revolution. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi by making swapping stations accessible to customers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to working together to achieve our collective goal of moving towards clean mobility.”

Speaking on occasion, Battery Smart’s Co-Founder, Siddharth Sikka, said, “We are extremely excited to work with Tata Power Delhi to continue accelerating EV adoption in India. This is a significant milestone for us as we have been growing at 10X since last July, and this association will provide us access to existing infrastructure and power requirements to scale our business further.”

By creating a vast network of Swap Points across Delhi, Battery Smart and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited are supporting the capital’s ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign via affordable, low-cost electric two and three-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get a limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.