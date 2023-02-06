Tata plans to operationalise Ford’s Sanand plant in 12-18 months



Tata Motors has revealed its operation plans for the Sanand plant and is expecting it to be up and running in a span of 12 to 18 months. The erstwhile Ford plant will help Tata scale up its capacity, especially Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML). Tata Motors took over the Sanand plant last month and acquired it last year for Rs 726 crore.



As mentioned earlier, the Sanand plant will help increase TPEML’s capacity and hence, this will cut down on the waiting period for the Tata electric vehicles and also gives them the option to ramp up for upcoming models like the Harrier EV. The Sanand manufacturing plant can roll out three lakh units per annum, which can further be increased up to 4.2 lakh units per annum.

According to PTI, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Passenger Vehicles and Electric Vehicle, Tata Motors, said, “We are targeting to operationalise the Ford plant in 12 to 18 months”. Chandra further stated that the company’s production capacity currently stands at around 50,000 units a month.



Tata Motors marked 18 percent sales growth by selling 47,987 units of passenger cars, including electric vehicles in January 2023. The company sold 4,133 EVs in January 2023, which saw a rise of 1,151 units as compared to January 2022.