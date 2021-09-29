Tata launches the new NRG in Nepal, priced at NPR 33.75 lakhs

Tata Motors launches the new NRG in Nepal for NPR 33.75 lakhs. Tata Motors has partnered with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd to launch the 4-star safety rated car in Nepal. The Tata NRG will be available in 4 colours.

Tata Motors has partnered with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd to launch the Tata NRG in Nepal, priced at NPR 33.75 lakhs. The updated Tata NRG was recently launched in India, and the crossover hatchback will be available in four colours — Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey.

The Tata NRG launched in Nepal gets the same design as the car sold in India, with plastic cladding, making the car look like a crossover. The Tata NRG is based on the Tiago, which was awarded a 4-star safety rating by NCAP. The new Tata NRG in Nepal is on display at showrooms, across Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd’s dealer network.

The Tata NRG gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to an AMT gearbox. Comfort and convenience features include a push start button, rear parking camera, and auto fold ORVM amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of the all-new NRG in Nepal, Mayank Baldi the Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design – true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment.”

“A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

Commenting on the same, Rajan Babu Shrestha, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”

