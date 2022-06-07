Tata Nexon, maintains position amongst top-selling SUVs in India

The Tata Nexon, right from its launch back in 2017 has proved its worth for the company because of the part-SUV and part-coupe styling. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Car Division, said, ”The Indian car buyer can be conservative with their choice, but very often they do surprise you and it’s also because the average (buyer’s) age is coming down.”

Nexon in all practicality, features, and value became one of the top-selling vehicles for Tata after Tiago and it also persistently stays in the overall top 5 bestselling SUVs in the country. Zooming past the 2,00,000 sales milestone within 46 months from the launch, and reaching the next 1,00,000 units in less than a year’s time, Nexon skyrocketed the growth for Tata in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The Nexon is available in a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine; a 6-speed manual transmission and the recently added AMT options, which makes the compact SUV among the popular choices for the buyers. The hike in diesel and petrol did narrow down the sales for the company, once contributing around 50 percent sales, it came to 20 percent. This is when Tata revealed an ace up its sleeve – brought in the all-electric version of the Nexon model in 2020.

Since the launch of the Nexon EV, Tata seems to have hit the right nail sustaining a balance between practicality and in terms of affordability. The Nexon EV has not dominated the EV arena but has also created buyers’ inclination toward switching to the electric alternatives. A new ado to the EV space is the longer-range Nexon EV Max and the company is confident enough about the demand for the SUV.

The Nexon first came into the limelight in 2018, when it became India’s first car to have achieved the 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash tests, adding more valeur to Nexon’s as well as Tata’s overall image in the market.

Adding to the desirability rate, Tata Nexon was introduced with a ‘Dark’ edition in 2021. Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “We wanted to execute a take on a black or in this case ‘hashtag Dark’, which has not been seen before in the market. And the results have been absolutely staggering.” Going forward with the trend, another variant ‘Kaziranga’ edition was also launched.

Besides the special variants, the higher Nexon variants feature an additional kit – sunroof, touchscreen with Apple and Android connectivity, digital dials, Harman speakers, and ventilated seats, all to give the buyers a premium experience.

Supply chain disruptions were not new for Tata, when major giants were struggling with the semiconductors and chip shortages, for Nexon it was a blessing in disguise. Tata started pushing Nexon sales, capitalising on the supply constraints of its competitors where top sellers like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue were helpless with long waiting periods extending to months. Tata said in a statement, “various mitigation steps such as close engagement with semiconductor suppliers, evaluating alternate designs, aligning production and making changes in product configurations are being deployed.”

“We have one of the best delivery timelines in the industry, and, of course, it depends on the specific variant, but I think overall we’ve been increasing our supply to the market and that’s why we’ve seen success. We’ve also been able to dramatically reduce our waiting periods across the board”, Amba added.

As of now, Tata has managed to push sales and deliver timely. Nexon’s waiting periods range between one to four months and around six months for the EVs.

With more competitors like the updated Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue Facelift, coming around the corner, it would be interesting to see if Tata Nexon can still keep it in the top-selling SUVs.