Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors has unveiled 21 new products and variants in the commercial vehicle segment, including an E-bus, to address specific usage and applications while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Speaking about the unveiling, Girish Wagh, the Executive Director of Tata Motors said, “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver a superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services.”

“The 21 feature-rich vehicles that we are introducing today are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits.”

The 21 vehicles under the commercial vehicle segment unveiled by Tata Motors are as follows.

Medium and Heavy vehicles:

Signa 5530.S for heavy-duty applications with faster TAT

Signa 4623.S with a powerful 5.6L Cummins engine, 230hp and 850Nm of torque

Signa 4625.S ESC with industry-first ESC system

Signa 4221.T powered by the 5L Turbotronn engine for higher fuel efficiency

Signa 4021.S offers tractor-trailer application with better efficiency

Signa 3118.T: India’s first 10-wheeler 31T Truck with 12.5T lift axle

Prima 2830.K RMC with Rear Engine Power Take-Off

Intermediate and LCVs:

Ultra T.18 SL, first of its kind offering in 18-tonne segment, with a payload of 11.5 tonne

407G CNG Pick-up truck for last-mile delivery

709G CNG offers the largest loading area on a 4-tyre CNG truck

LPT 510 unique 10ft load body and short wheelbase

Ultra T.6 faster turnaround and easy driving

SCVs and Pickups:

Winger Cargo for e-commerce distribution

Ace Petrol CX cab chassis: lowest priced 4-wheeler for multiple commercial applications

Ace Gold Diesel+: with high fuel efficiency

Intra V30 High deck: The Smart PU range of Intra

Passenger Commercial Vehicles:

Winger 15S travel companion with plush ride and comfort features

Starbus 4/12 LE electric bus for zero-emission urban mass mobility

Starbus 2200 ideal for school and staff transportation needs

Cityride Prime spacious passenger salon

Magna coach, for inter-city travel and passenger comfort

