Tata Motors, Uber ink MoU for including 25000 EVs in fleet across India

Tata Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uber for including 25,000 XPRES–T EVs into their premium category service.

The new electric cars will be included in Uber’s fleet across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Tata Motors will begin deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 315km and 277km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and claims charging 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or normal charging from any 15 A plug point

Speaking at the MoU signing, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia added that “This partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future.”

Over 50,000 Tata EVs have been rolled out from the plant till date across the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, Uber has committed to 100 percent of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.

XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The interiors are equipped with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior.