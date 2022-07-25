Tata Motors’ to supply 1,000 Xpres T e-sedan to EC Wheels India for cab service

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors has joined forces with EC Wheels India, an app-based urban transportation service in Kolkata to deploy 1,000 XPRES T electric sedans to cater the cab operations.

As per the agreement, the OEM will commence deliveries of the electric cars in phases. The companies, in a joint statement, said that the partnership also makes for the biggest EV fleet order in the eastern region.



The XPRES brand, which was launched last year by Tata Motors exclusively for fleet owners, has the XPRES-T EV in its portfolio. The electric sedan comes in two models with an ARAI certified range of 213km and 165km, respectively. The car boasts 21.5 kWH and 16.5 kWh in its two variants. Moreover, the car has single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD, which is common across the variants.

Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. We are delighted to partner with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the largest deployment of electric sedans in the fleet segment for the eastern region,”

“With a market share of 90% in the EV fleet segment in India and the Eastern region, X-PRES T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers Enhanced safety, Fast charging solution, a Premium interior theme along with Dynamic performance at an Affordable Price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards future of mobility, helping the country to #EvolveToElectric”, he further added.

Mayank Bindal, Promoter Director, EC Wheels India said, “We are thankful to Tata Motors for partnering with us. This association will help us to rapidly expand electrification in the eastern regions of India and work towards providing sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Through this association, we aim to contribute in creating a large EV mobility ecosystem in Eastern India, thereby reducing carbon emissions into the environment. With the best-in-class electric vehicles offered by Tata Motors, we intend to provide the customers with incomparable cab services in West Bengal and hope to continue this association on a long-term basis providing an elevated customer experience on our platform.”

Tata Motors has taken the Indian EV market by a storm with a market share of 87 per cent in FY ‘22, which amounts to 30,000 EVs on road in the personal and fleet segment.