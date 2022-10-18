Tata Motors to provide 200 electric buses to Jammu & Kashmir

Tata Motors has won the tender of supplying 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Limited for Jammu and Srinagar. The company will provide 200 standard-floor, 12-metre and 9-metre electric buses that will be deployed in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir, namely Jammu and Srinagar. Thanks to the new orders, Tata Motors’ current order book for electric buses stands at over 3,800 units.

Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of electric buses in Jammu and Kashmir. This collaboration is a part of an initiative of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an environmentally sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar. As part of the contract, Tata will supply, operate and maintain Starbus electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “With a major paradigm shift towards clean public transport, the citizens of Jammu and Srinagar need a green mobility solution. We are happy to reinstate our association with Tata Motors for our public transportation needs. These electric buses will not only be a medium to commute but will also be an enabler towards creating an eco-friendly Jammu & Kashmir.”

Asim Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said, “Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir. Our state-of-the-art electric buses are equipped with modern features that define safe and comfortable travel. We are happy to support the Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s vision of providing eco-friendly transport solutions.”