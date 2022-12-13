Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles up to 2 percent from January 2023.

While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

The company said it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

This will be the first price hike for Tata’s CVs in the calendar year 2023. In 2022, the commercial vehicle major increased its prices four times in January, April, July and October.

Tata Motors has a wide range of commercial vehicles including – Tata Ace, Tata Signa, Tata Ultra, Tata LPK, Tata SFC and Tata LPT. Tata Trucks Price range is Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 78.03 lakh. The most expensive Truck in Tata lineup is the Signa 2823. K Drill Rig, priced at Rs 78.03 lakh also includes Pickup Trucks, Mini Trucks, Truck, tipper, trailer and Transit Mixer.