Tata Motors inaugurates first all-women passenger vehicles showroom in Hyderabad

Tata Motors along with its dealer partner Venkataramana Motors inaugurated the company’s first all-women passenger vehicles showroom in Southern India.

Located at Jubilee Hills, this showroom will boast of an all women team of 20 ladies, who will be in charge of its end to end operations starting from sales, after-sales, valet, security, house-keeping to back end operations amongst others.

Designed as per Tata Motors’ dealership standards, this facility is spread across 5000sq ft near KBR National Park.

Led by Sahrudayani Vankayalapati (Director), this showroom will bring Tata Motors’ new range of passenger vehicles coupled with its sales experience to all customers in and around this region.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “From a sales perspective, Tata Motors alone has witnessed a surge in women customers by more than 30 percent, where the average age of our women buyers has dropped from 37 to 34 years, showing an increase in the affinity of young women towards car purchase.”

“Hyderabad is a key market for us, and both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are important to our growth strategy. A testament to the same is our progress in this region. In FY 2022, we witnessed a growth of 82 percent (as compared to FY 2021) in our passenger vehicle sales portfolio with a market share of 13 percent in the region (both figures are for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region),” he added.

In order to make the SUVs easily accessible in all the southern markets (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), the company has increased its sales network to 319 outlets last year and service centres to 163 stations and strive to expand aggressively in the market.

Rajendra Prasad Vankayalapati, MD, VVC and VR Group said, “We are delighted to continue our long standing partnership with Tata Motors with the opening of this new all women led showroom in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The facility is dedicated to support and encourage women from all walks of life to step forward and follow their dream of being independent. With this initiative we also hope to help bring more diversity to the larger auto sales and after-sales community in the country, which has largely been known to be a male dominated field. With our new showroom, we intend to meet the growing demand for Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles while adhering to the company’s high standards of sales and service.”

Sahrudayani Vankayalapati, Director, Venkataramana Motors, said, “With a sales network of 18 touchpoints exclusive to Tata Motors, the VR Group is spread across various districts of Telangana.”