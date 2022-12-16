Tata Motors’ subsidiary to operate 921 e-buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers has announced its fully-owned subsidiary TML Smart City Mobility Solutions has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for operating 921 electric buses in the city of Bengaluru.

It was earlier in August that the TML Smart City Mobility Solutions was awarded the order to supply, operate and maintain 921 Tata Starbus Electric 12-metre low-floor buses for a period of 12 years.

The e-bus has been indigenously developed with superior design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commute.

Also Read Tata Motors to provide 200 electric buses to Jammu & Kashmir

G Sathyavathi, IAS, MD, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation said, “We are confident that the induction of the zero-emission, eco-friendly buses will benefit all stakeholders and help in curbing air pollution. Tata Motors’ vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions said, “It is a momentous occasion for us as we sign the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL tender and are delighted to have partnered with BMTC in their effort to modernise and electrify the public transportation in the city of Bengaluru.”

The OEM says its state-of-the-art R&D facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.