Tata Motors showcases CV range at EXCON 2022

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has showcased its high-performance trucks at South East Asia’s biggest construction equipment exhibition – EXCON 2022.

The company says its products are built for boosting the productivity and profitability of fleet owners. The CV portfolio features innovative mobility solutions across diverse operations. The OEM showcased 9 M&HCVs (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles) at the 5-day exhibition.

Till date, the BS VI range of M&HCVs has gone home to over 150,000 customers and covered over 200 million kilometres.

V Seethapathi, VP, M&HCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With India being on a fast growth trajectory of construction and infrastructure sectors, Tata Motors strives to deliver tomorrow’s needs, today. As a mobility solutions provider, the vehicles deliver state-of-the-art technology, offering maximum uptime and higher profitability with the optimal cost of ownership for fleet owners. EXCON 2022 also gives us a platform to present our comprehensive vehicle maintenance and fleet management solutions, backed by Tata Motors’ widest sales and service network across the country.“

Tata Motors’ M&HCV range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – its digital solution for optimal fleet management. The CV maker also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including fleet management solutions, on-site support, breakdown assistance, insurance, accidental repair, extended warranty, other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

At EXCON 2022, Tata Motors displayed the following commercial vehicles

Surface Tippers:

Signa 4825.TK

Signa 3525.TK

Prima 2825.K

Signa 5530.S

Mining and Quarry:

Prima 3530.K

Prima 2830.K with ATD (Articulated Tail Door)

Ready Mix Concrete: