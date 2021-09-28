Tata Altroz reaches 1 lakh sales milestone in 20 months

Tata Altroz, launched in 2019, has sold 1 lakh units in 20 months, selling an average of 150 units of the Altroz per day. The Tata Altroz is one of the few cars in India with a 5-star safety rating, granted by NCAP.

The Tata Altroz, built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, was the second best-selling premium hatchback in FY22, with a market share of more than 20%. Tata sold its highest number of the hatchback in March this year, having sold 7550 units.

Speaking on the achievement, Rajan Amba, the Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment.”

“With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like a premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020 to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

For those not aware, the Altroz comes in six variants. Engine options include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers features such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, Leatherette seats, 7.0-inch TFT digital cluster, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, rear AC vents and many more.

