Tata Motors sells 1.99 lakh vehicles in Q3 FY22, registers 26% growth over last year

Tata Motors has announced its domestic sales and export figures for the third quarter of the Financial Year 2022 (FY22). Tata Motors registers a growth of 26%, having sold 1.99 lakh vehicles, compared to Q3 FY21.

Tata Motors has registered a growth of 26% during the third quarter of FY22 compared to Q3 FY21, having sold 1,99,633 units. The sales figures include domestic sales and exports. During the same time last year, Tata sold 1,58,218 units, both domestic and internationally. Tata’s electric vehicle sales are gaining a steady growth year-on-year, while the total MHCVs sale in Q3 FY22, including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business, stood at 26,329 units compared to 21,476 units in Q3 FY21.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q3 FY22 at 90,529 units was ~15% higher than the previous quarter (Q2 FY22) and 10% higher than the same quarter last year (Q3 FY21). The retail was ahead of wholesale by 15% in December’21, enabling inventory alignment. The SCV and ILCV segments continued to benefit from the growth in e-commerce and the increasing need for last-mile delivery. Construction and infrastructure spending by central and state Governments plus rising activity in sectors such as mining, petroleum-oil-lubricants and allied industries facilitated the demand for M&HCVs.”

He added, “The International business too continued its recovery momentum and grew by ~10% over the previous quarter (Q2 FY22) and 33% over the same quarter last year (Q3 FY21). Going forward, we expect the situation to remain fluid as the semiconductor shortage continues, instances of Covid begin to rise, and underlying demand continues to remain under pressure. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and sharpening our agile, multi-pronged approach to fulfil customer orders.”

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. Decade high quarterly and monthly sales- 99,002 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 44% vs Q3 FY21) and 35,299 units in Dec’21 (growth of 50% vs Dec’20) were recorded. In addition, the company also posted a calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units (CY21), the highest ever since the inception of the PV Business.”

He added, “The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in Oct’21 is further boosting demand for the company’s “New Forever” range of cars and SUVs. Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21). Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year.”

“EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmarks for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as the progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth. Going forward, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on a business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks,” said Shailesh Chandra.