August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

Tata Motors registers a growth of 53% in August 2021, despite the industry facing a shortage in semiconductors. The carmaker's total domestic sales stood at 54,190 units last month, including its commercial vehicles business.

By:September 3, 2021 12:26 PM
tata motors sales report august 2021

Tata Motors posted a growth of 53% in August 2021, compared to last year. The carmaker sold a total of 54,190 units in August 2021, compared to selling 51,981 units in July 2021, a month-on-month growth of 4%. The total sales include commercial vehicles as well, sold in the domestic market.

In the passenger vehicle category, Tata Motors sold 28,018 units in August 2021, which is negative growth of 7% compared to last month (July 2021), but when compared to August 2020, it is a growth of 51%. In the passenger vehicle category, Tata Motors sold 26,996 units of ICE vehicles in August 2021, as opposed to 29,581 units sold in July 2021, and 18,277 units in August 2020. Electric vehicles, however, have seen steady growth. Tata Motors sold 1,022 units last month, compared to selling 306 units in August 2020. This is a year-on-year growth of 234%.

In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors sold 26,172 units in July in the domestic market, compared to 21,796 units sold in July 2021 and 16,837 units in August 2021. Commercial vehicles export stood at 3609 during August 2021, registering a month-on-month growth of 76%, and year-on-year growth of 243%.

Tata Motors, in a release, mentioned, “Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation, and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this, and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach, including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips, and managing our model and trim mix.”

“Specifically, EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Customers are often ignored in the centralised planning system — RC Bhargava

Customers are often ignored in the centralised planning system — RC Bhargava

WardWizard opens two dealerships for Joy e-bike in Assam: All details

WardWizard opens two dealerships for Joy e-bike in Assam: All details

India aims for 20 percent Ethanol-blended petrol by 2025: Benefits and challenges

India aims for 20 percent Ethanol-blended petrol by 2025: Benefits and challenges

Battery Smart partners with GoMechanic to plant 100+ battery swapping stations

Battery Smart partners with GoMechanic to plant 100+ battery swapping stations

Volvo launches India’s first 13.5m 4x2 coach with 10% extra seating, 25% more luggage space

Volvo launches India’s first 13.5m 4x2 coach with 10% extra seating, 25% more luggage space