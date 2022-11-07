Tata Motors rolls out 50,000th EV in India from its Pune plant

Mumbai-based home-grown automaker, Tata Motors, has today announced that the company has achieved the production milestone of 50,000 EVs in India. The company rolled out its 50000th electric vehicle, a Tata Nexon EV, from its Pune facility in Maharashtra. Tata Motors’ current EV product portfolio includes the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max.

Tata Motors ventured into the passenger vehicle electric mobility segment with the Nexon EV in January 2020. Over the years, it launched several EVs. According to the carmaker, “Favourable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride & handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped the company achieve this feat ahead of its target.”

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well-calibrated product mix, strong consumer-facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers.

He further added, “Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

Tata Motors says that while its new products are developed to cater to evolving customer needs, the company also offers OTA (over-the-air) software updates to existing EV customers so they can enjoy a renewed driving and ownership experience. Tata Motors is now present in more than 165 cities across the country. The company is now focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years.