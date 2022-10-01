Tata Motors reports best ever monthly sales with 47,654 vehicles sold in September 

Mumbai-headquartered passenger vehicle major Tata Motors is charging ahead with a robust wholesales of 47,654 vehicles sold in the month of September, which is 85 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The passenger vehicle sales include 43,999 IC-vehicles (+78% YoY) and 3,655 electric vehicles (+239% YoY).

For the second quarter of FY2023, Tata Motors wholesales was 1,42,325 units, which is 70 percent higher compared to 83,933 units for the same period last year.

The company has been actively promoting its products and the strategy to introduce special editions has worked in its favour.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22.”

“The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep’22, posting 85% growth versus Sep’21. Led by record-setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich around 66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22. With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles.”