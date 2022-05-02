Tata Motors registers 81% domestic sales growth in April 2022

Tata Motors registers an impressive growth in all segments, apart from Exports in April 2022. The carmaker registered a growth of 300% in the EV space.

Tata Motors has registered an impressive 81% growth in domestic sales in April 2022, compared to the same period last year. The homegrown carmaker sold 71,467 units in April 2022, compared to 39,401 units in April 2021.

Tata Motors’ domestic commercial vehicle sales during April 2022 stood at 29,880 units, which is a growth of 109% compared to last April when the carmaker sold 14,306 units. Exports saw a decline, however, as Tata Motors shipped 958 units last month compared to 2,209 units last April, a decline of 57%.

Also read: With new platform, Tata plans long-range, tech-enabled global EVs

In the passenger vehicle segment, Motors sold 41,587 units in April 2022 in the domestic market compared to 25,095 units in April 2021, registering a growth of 66%. ICE vehicles saw a growth of 60% in April, having sold 39,265 units, while 2,322 EVs were sold compared to 581 units last April, helping Tata register a growth of 300% in this space.