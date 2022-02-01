Tata Motors Registers 26% Growth In Domestic Sales In January 2022

Tata Motors has registered a growth of 27% in January 2022 in the domestic and international markets. EV sales saw a growth of 463% last month, compared to January 2021.

Tata Motors has registered a growth of 27% in January 2022 in the domestic and international markets, having sold 76,210 vehicles in January 2022, compared to selling 59,866 units in January 2021. In the domestic market alone, Tata Motors registered a growth of 26%, having sold 72,485 units last month, compared to 57,649 vehicles sold in January 2021.

Breaking down sales figures, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business grew by 7% in January 2022, having sold 35,268 vehicles in January, out of which 31,708 units were sold in the domestic market. Amongst the commercial vehicles sold, Small Cargo Vehicles (SCVs) contributed the most, having sold 15,829 units. Although SCVs have seen a drop of 3% compared to January 2021, Tata managed to register an overall growth in the commercial vehicle segment.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors grew 51% last month, having sold 40,777 units in the domestic market. Amongst these, Electric Vehicles sales stood at 2,892 units, which is a growth of 463% compared to January 2021. Last January, Tata Motors sold 26,978 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last January, while 514 EVs were sold.