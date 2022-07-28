Tata Motors Q1 consolidated net loss widens to `5,006 crore

Tata Motors has posted a consolidated net loss of `5,006.60 crore for the quarter ended June, much below analysts’ estimates, dragged down by its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover and semiconductor shortage, among others. In comparison, the firm had posted a net loss of `4,450.92 crore for the same quarter a year-ago.

A consensus estimate of Bloomberg analysts were expecting the company to post a net loss of `1,039.63 crore for the quarter under review. During the quarter, Tata Motors’ total revenue from operations rose 8.32% to `71,934.66 crore from `66,406.45 crore recorded during the same quarter of last financial year. The Mumbai-based company’s total expenses, including cost of materials consumed, rose to `77,783.69 crore from `69,569.21 crore recorded during the same year-ago period.

Revenue of its British subsidiary JLR stood at £4.4 billion in the reporting quarter, down 7.6% from sequential fourth quarter, impacted by supply challenges including semiconductor shortages, slower than expected ramp-up of the New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport production and China lockdowns. The loss before tax in the quarter was £524 million, before a £155 million favourable exceptional pension item.“On JLR, we are disappointed by our performance in this quarter and aim to come back stronger in Q2, particularly on the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport ramp ups,” P B Balaji, Group chief financial officer at Tata Motors said, adding there is an easing in chip shortage. The retail sales at JLR stood at 78,825 vehicles, flat compared with the fourth quarter of FY22 and down 37% compared with the same quarter of previous financial year.

The customer order book grew further to 200,000 vehicles.“Although headwinds from the global semiconductor supply and Covid-19 lockdowns in China have impacted our business performance this quarter, we have a completely reinforced organisation setup to respond to the semiconductor crisis. This is now starting to recover production growth to achieve greater volumes and will allow us to take advantage of our record order book in the second quarter,” JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré said.

On the commercial vehicles front, domestic wholesales were up 124% at 95,895 vehicles on a y-o-y basis, while exports were lower by 22.6% at 5,218 units, affected by financial crisis in few export markets.

The passenger vehicles business continued its strong momentum with wholesales at 1.30 lakh, up 101.7% from Q1 of FY22.

On the takeover of Ford’s plant in Sanand, Gujarat, Balaji said the intention is to complete definitive documents in ‘the coming weeks and then do the closure by the end of this financial year’.On the electric vehicle front, Balaji said that the company was ‘bullish’. “The recent launch of Nexon EV Max has just proven the point that the consumer is willing to migrate to EV, and so the challenge is how much are we able to supply,” he said, adding the coming quarter could be “quite strong”.