Tata Motors plots CV offensive with new product range, launches first CNG truck in M&HCV segment

Tata Motors has begun its product offensive with the new updated range of Prima, Signa and Ultra trucks, which now come with ADAS features. The company also launched, what is claimed to be India’s first, CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck.

A new series of Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks were also launched targetted towards the rapidly growing logistics and infrastructure sectors.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “The trucks that we are launching today, address the growing need for safer transportation with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts and tyre pressure monitoring.”

He added that these trucks also “provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains. Every aspect of these trucks has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications.”

Gaseous fuel to support shift to zero emissions

The OEM believes that while electrification maybe the future, the move towards zero emissions will see gaseous fuel to play an intermediary role. As part of its plans to provide green vehicle options along with higher uptime, mileage and TCO benefits it has launched what is said to be India’s first CNG-powered M&HCV in the 19- and 28-tonne nodes.

The all-new Signa CNG trucks is said to offer optimal combination of low operational costs, high durability and multiple-use applications resulting in higher profitability. The CNG models are also available with varied wheelbase and load deck length options and cowl option for cabin customisation.

These models are powered by the proven 5.7-litre SGI engine generating peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm and come with a modular architecture and offer a claimed range of up to 1,000km.

Next-gen digital solution gives an edge

The M&HCV and I&LCV range of trucks come equipped with Fleet Edge, the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. A bouquet of service offerings, sampoorna seva provides on-site support, uptime assurance, breakdown assistance, insurance and accidental repair, extended warranty and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

Available in many fully-built body options of load bodies, tippers, tankers, bulkers and trailers, these M&HCV and I&LCV trucks will cater to a wide range of goods movement and applications across diverse sectors including – agriculture, cement, iron & steel, container, vehicle carrier, petroleum, chemical, water tankers, LPG, FMCG, white goods, perishables, construction, mining and municipal applications among others.

Tata Prima gets the ADAS touch

First launched in 2010, the Tata Prima range is amongst the company’s top selling models.

As part of its plans to improve safety in its commerical vehicle range it has Introduced advanced driver active and passive safety features of Collision Mitigation System (CMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) developed with extensive validation, especially for Indian operating conditions. Vehicle also offers additional safety features like Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in its Prima range.

In addition the Prima and new Signa also get new features such as a three spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity; a 7-inch infotainment screen and an all new instrument cluster among others. Tata Motors also launched 7 new models in its I&LCV portfolio in CNG and diesel options. The models include LPK 610, LPT 709g XD, SK 710 tipper, Ultra T.12g, Ultra K.14, LPT 1512g and Ultra T.16 Cx.