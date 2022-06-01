Tata Motors’ pips Hyundai to become second largest carmaker in India

In terms of domestic sales, Tata Motors sold 43,341 passenger vehicles including a record 3,454 electric vehicles thanks to a range of product offering including its top seller the Nexon EV.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India reported sales of 42,293 units, which was 69 percent higher YoY, albeit a low-year ago base.

It is also important to note that Hyundai Motor India’s plants in Chennai observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shut down leading to no production for 6 days in the month (May 16-21), which reduced the vehicle availability in the month affecting May sales numbers.

The company says starting this month the production will be enhanced to cater to the high demand for domestic and export markets ensuring timely deliveries of long waiting customers.