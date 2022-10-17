Tata Motors partners with Tata Power to develop 7 MW solar project at Pantnagar facility

Tata Motors and Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 7 MW captive solar power project at its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. According to the company, this installation is collectively expected to generate 215 million units of electricity, mitigating over 1.7 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. This is said to be equivalent to planting over 2.72 lakh teak trees over a lifetime.

Commenting on the announcement, Anal Vijay Singh, Plant Head, Pantnagar Plant, Tata Motors, said, “Having won several awards, our Pantnagar plant has always been lauded for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve net-zero emission goal. The plant has been recognized across the industry for its long-successful energy conservation measures. With this agreement, we will further strengthen our journey towards a cleaner and greener future.”

Shivram Bikkina, Chief – Solar Rooftop Business, Tata Power, said “We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors to achieve their long-term green energy mandate. We are especially happy to be a part of the Pantnagar plant that makes Tata Ace, one of the most successful commercial vehicles in the country.”

He further added, “We expect to expand our collaboration in the coming years to provide more such green energy solutions to Tata Motors and regard them as a vital partner to achieve the larger group mandate to reduce our carbon footprint towards a Net Zero future.”

It is worth mentioning that Tata Power is working closely with Tata Motors on installing solar rooftop projects at some of their plants in India. To date, Tata Power has cumulatively installed 45 MW of solar rooftops across Tata Motors’ PV and CV plants in Pune, Pantnagar, Jamshedpur and Dharwad.