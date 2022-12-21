Tata Motors Design recently announced its partnership with the Strate School of Design in Bengaluru, to offer aspiring automobile designers an opportunity to design mobility solutions of the Future. This classroom project will begin in January, 2023.



Tata Motors said, this strategic collaboration will contribute to the development of an advanced auto-design curriculum and education in India through interaction and industry-level classroom projects.



Tata Motors Design and Strate School of Design will work together to bridge the talent gap between industry and academia, producing workforce-ready graduates capable of designing as well as manufacturing sustainable and futuristic automotive solutions that are in line with the aspirations of customers.



The five-year classroom project will assist applicants interested in pursuing a career in automotive design to hone their skills at the grassroots level and explore employment opportunities in the nation’s booming automobile sector.



Martin Uhlarik, Head of Global Design, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors Design, we endeavour to ‘MOVE India” by placing the “Human Experience” at the “heart” of everything we do. We celebrate diversity and the unique perspectives, enhanced creativity, and motivation that can be achieved.



Thomas DAL, Director and Dean, Strate School of Design, Bengaluru, said, “We are now partnering with Tata Motors Design to explore new routes and opportunities for mobility systems in the Indian context with the support and challenge of the talented international team of Tata Motors Design.”



The classroom project will involve experimenting with new software and emerging technologies, including a holistic zero-emission transportation concept, to address real-world mobility problems and rediscover existing solutions.