Tata Motors Launches CNG Variants of Tiago and Tigor

Tata Motors launches the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor in India, priced at INR 6.09 lakh and INR 7.69 lakh onwards respectively. The CNG kits are factory-fitted, while the Tiago and Tigor will utilise the existing 1.2-litre petrol engines. The Tiago will be offered in four variants, while the Tigor will be offered in two trims. The Tata Tiago is available in a new shade called Midnight Plum, while the Tigor gets a new colour option called Magnetic Red.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

In terms of design, the new Tigor and Tiago CNG will be offered in top-spec trims, and the lineup gets a new XZ+ trim. The top-spec models get projector headlights, fog lamps, and a new black and beige interior amongst others. Tata Motors has integrated the CNG fuel level warning in the digital dash, where one can monitor fuel and CNG together. Other comfort features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and more.

Power-wise, the Tigor and Tiago CNG variants use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, when on CNG power, the engine makes a slightly lower power output — 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque and offers a range of 300 km. Also, the Tago and Tigor CNG can be started in CNG mode itself, and Tata uses one ECU instead of two, to control petrol and CNG modes.

Safety is key with Tata vehicles and the vehicles come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control as standard. Tata has given importance to the CNG components as well and claims that in case of a thermal accident, the CNG supply to the engine will cut off. Also, if the car detects a CNG leak, the car will automatically switch to petrol, and the car will not start if the fuel lid is open.

In terms of competition, the new Tata Tiago CNG will compete with the newly-launched Maruti Celerio CNG and the Hyundai Santro CNG, while the Tigor CNG will compete with the Hyundai Aura CNG.