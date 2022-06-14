Tata Motors launches 25kVA to 125kVA GenVoltz generators in Nepal

Tata Motors along with its Nepal-based authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading has launched the GenVoltz range of generators in Nepal. Designed and developed in India, the generators are powered by Tata Motors’ diesel engines.

The GenVoltz gensets are available from 25kVa to 125kVA configurations, in both manual and automatic modes. The gensets will help Nepal’s industrialisation and power supply in varied industries.

R Ramakrishnan – Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are happy to introduce a brand-new range of gensets, the GenVoltz, in Nepal. At Tata Motors, we continuously endeavour to bring state-of-the-art technology and new product innovations to the market to serve the emerging requirements of our customers. The new gensets, powered by reliable and efficient Tata Motors engines, will boost the growth of industries in Nepal. We are confident that Sipradi Group will support the new addition with the utmost commitment in sales and service, as they have been doing for our commercial vehicles for decades.”

Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO, Sipradi Trading added, “Right from the inception of Sipradi Group, we have always looked at building a strong business portfolio that will cater to the interest of our customers. The launch of Tata Motors GenVoltz has added another feather to its cap in the mission to aid Nepal’s growth. With Tata Motors gensets, we are confident we will be the most reliable brand for power backups of all industrial and infrastructural needs.”

Tata Motors’ GenVoltz generators are compliant with the latest CPCB II emission norms. The GenVoltz range comes with an alternator and control system for safe operations and can be used for industries like construction, hospitality, SMEs, schools, and infrastructure.