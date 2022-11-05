Tata Motors has, yet again announced a marginal price increase across its passenger vehicles. Effective from November 7, 2022, the weighted average will increase to 0.9 percent, depending on the variant and model.

As per the company, Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through the price hike.

The homegrown manufacturer, in July this year announced a 0.55 percent price hike on its range of passenger vehicles and before this also in January, Tata Motors announced an average increase of 0.9 percent. The company then, took a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

Talking about the commercial vehicles, the company already hiked prices by 1.5 – 2.5 percent which came into effect from July 1, 2022, quoting increased costs as the reason behind the hike.