Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,35,976 units in Q2 FY2023, up 33%

Commercial and passenger vehicle major Tata Motors Group global wholesales have grown 33 percent YoY in the second quarter of FY2023.

The sales including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,35,976 units, higher by 33%, as compared to the same quarter last year.

The Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the second quarter of FY2023 were at 1,03,226 units, higher by 16%, over Q2 FY2022.

In terms of global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY2023 was at 2,32,750 units, higher by 43% as compared to Q2 FY2022.

For Jaguar Land Rover the sales came at 89,899 vehicles (JLR number for Q2FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units). The wholesales for Jaguar for Q2 FY2023 were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.