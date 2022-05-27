Tata Motors files record patents 125 patents in FY22

Tata Motors, one of the leading passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers has announced that it has accelerated its drive for engineering and innovation by filing a record number of 125 patents in FY 2022, which is the highest ever in its history.

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments both in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems. Of this, it has also received a grant of 56 patents.

The OEM says it remains committed to meet the rising mobility aspirations of customers by delivering high quality, smart features at affordable costs.

Speaking about Tata Motors’ commitment towards innovation and new technology, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”

Recently, Tata Motors’ R&D centres have been awarded several accolades and honours including:

Two CII GreenCo awards for the Tata Motors at the 8th Edition of CII National Award for Environment Best Practices (2021)

The IP Excellence Award, 2021 accorded by Questel, in recognition of Tata Motors’ valuable contribution as an Innovation-Driven Organization

The ‘Special Appreciation Award’ in ‘7th CII Industrial Intellectual Property Award Ceremony’ in November 2021

Excellence award at the 46th International convention on Quality Circles -2021.