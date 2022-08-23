Tata Motors expands LEAP initiative, imparts automotive training to 32,300 youth in FY2022

Tata Motors announced that its CSR activities has impacted close to 8 lakh lives through FY2022. For the fiscal, in which the company’s revenue was ₹47,263.68 crore, it spent about ₹23.7 crore in CSR activities. It expanded its ‘Learn, Earn and Progress Programme (LEAP)’, built to provide automotive skills training to underprivileged youth, from two institutes in FY2014 to 60 institutes in FY2021 across 21 states, skilling 32,300 youths with them being offered salaries of around Rs 10,000 and above.

Leveraging the benefits of digitisation and technological integration, the passenger vehicle major claimed that it has achieved sustainable and future-ready results across the country. This particularly gains importance in the current juncture as increasingly we see non-financial factors like environmental, social, and governance aspects becoming key part of the analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities in a particular company.

In a bid to make the nation future ready and facilitate better opportunities for the next generation, Tata Motors took tangible steps to realise the Indian government’s Skill India vision.

Executive Director, Girish Wagh pointed out that the company’s “flagship projects, such as ENABLE, LEAP, Affirmative Action and the Integrated Village Development Programme, are being recognized as benchmarks. We take pride in enabling a 10-fold increase in the students getting into elite STEM colleges; ~21% of the students coached under these programs got selected in top tier colleges (Top 10%; IIT, NIT, AIIMs etc) and ~6% secured the elite courses (top 2%) in these colleges.”

Under its ‘Kaushalya’ program, over 45,000 youth and farmers have been trained through its employability programmes, with 78% of them going on to find jobs and earning an average salary of Rs. 8,500.

The other key highlights of Tata Motors’ CSR Report for FY2022 includes making healthcare more accessible through its ‘Aarogya’ initiative, that has positively impacted over 5.5 lakh individuals. Apart from that it has also taken significant steps in providing clean drinking water in tribal areas.

In fact, through FY2022 34 percent of Tata Motors’ employees volunteered for social causes, investing 28,500 hours. The other initiatives that they participated includes improving the quality of life of 17,500 tribal community members through last-mile awareness and service delivery of schemes. Ensuring equal opportunity for socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society also featured prominently. Extending its commitment towards reducing its carbon footprint and encouraging ecological stability, Tata Motors, under ‘Vasundhara’, planted over 1.9 lakh saplings of indigenous varieties that recorded a survival rate of as high as 87 percent