Tata Motors delivers 965 Winger Ambulances to Madhya Pradesh government

Tata Motors recently delivered 965 units of Tata Winger Ambulance to ‘108 ambulance service project’ – an emergency response service program initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under National Rural Health Mission, government of Madhya Pradesh. The Tata Winger ambulance will now be a part of emergency transportation care working across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In 15 years, Tata Motors says it has delivered more than 28,000 units of Tata Winger Ambulances. The OEM has supplied the Winger Ambulance for Covid-19 vaccination drives in Gujarat, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Dharwad, Gandhinagar and Pantnagar.

With the on-going global pandemic, the versatile Tata Winger ambulance is also engineered specially for Covid-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition. Tata Motors offers a comprehensive range of ambulances from Magic Express Ambulance, Winger Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance, with double stretcher.