Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Tata Motors has delivered 60 Ultra Urban AC electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). These electric buses churn out 328 hp of power and a whopping 3000 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Motors has delivered 60 hi-tech electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL). The company has delivered Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses and they were flagged at the Sabarmati river-front event centre in Ahmedabad by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Shri Kiritkumar Parmar, Mayor of Ahmedabad, in the presence of other dignitaries from the Gujarat government, AJL, and Tata Motors. These 24-seater zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract with AJL.

Tata’s Ultra Urban electric buses will run on Ahmedabad’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. The company will also set up the required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of these buses. Talking about its specs, the Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses get a fully-electric drivetrain. These buses churn out 328 hp of maximum power and a whopping 3000 Nm of maximum torque. Being an EV, these buses don’t get a clutch or gear shifting mechanism, but they are equipped with a regenerative braking system, new-gen telematics and a high-security intelligent transport system to offer smooth & efficient operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to deliver Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to AJL. With a steady commitment towards modernising public transportation and integrating sustainability in the designing of futuristic vehicles, Tata Motors has led the move towards electric mobility in the country. The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions. The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad.”

According to AJL, these new electric buses from Tata Motors will cater to the newly developing areas of Ahmedabad city and the city’s new airport route. These buses are designed to offer a comfortable travel experience for the passengers and zero-emission mobility for all the residents of Ahmedabad. As per Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited, Tata Motors has been their trusted partner and has delivered the electric buses as per the requirement. AJL is also confident that this association will further strengthen its relationship with the company.

