Tata Motors completes BS6 Phase II transition ahead of schedule

Tata Motors introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with RDE and E20-compliant engines. The auto-major has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of Petrol, Diesel and CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety, drivability, comfort and convenience.

The Company has also increased its standard warranty of two Years/ 75,000 kms to 3 Years/ 1 lakh kms across the range, offering a hassle-free ownership experience.

Upgrades in operation

The low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on-road mileage.

In a bid to add reinforcement to its diesel offerings, the company has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.

Furthermore, the new RDE-compliant engines have been tuned to ensure greater efficiency to the customers.

Focus on safety

The company claims that the new range boasts of a quieter cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable and safe. TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety and a stress-free drive.

Commenting on the upgrades, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said “We took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly – a hassle-free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction.”