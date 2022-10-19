Tata Motors bags order from Evera for 2000 Xpres T EVs

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with Evera, the EV-only ride-hailing platform in the Delhi NCR region, for delivering 2,000 Xpres T EVs. These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator.

Speaking on the occasion Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Evera has been associated with us for a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2000 EVs to them. We hope to continue our association with Evera and jointly work towards offering a greener and safer mobility options to our customers.”

According to Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility, the Parent Company of Evera, “With this fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs, our start of the airport services at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is around the corner. We are also looking to expand to other cities to fast-track EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Tata Motors, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access a network of safe-mobility solutions across the country.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the Xpres brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the Xpres T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The Xpres T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km and gets a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh. The battery pack can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

The Xpres T gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.