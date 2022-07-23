Tata Motors bags order for 1,500 e-buses from DTC

Tata Motors has bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services (CESL).

As per the understanding, Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years.

Neeraj Semwal, IAS, MD – Delhi Transport Corporation, said, “The induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens. DTC remains committed to introducing new technologies for benefit of passengers and society, at large.”

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, Convergence Energy Services said, “We are extremely happy that DTC has placed its largest order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. The Delhi government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses.”

Rohit Srivastava, VP – Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles.”

Tata Motors says it has been actively bringing environment-friendly mobility in the country and its R&D facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and the hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.