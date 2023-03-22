scorecardresearch
Tata Motors announces price hike for its CV range

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2023, ahead of the BS6 phase II emission norms.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5 percent on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company’s efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

First published on: 22-03-2023 at 09:24 IST

