Tata Motors Announces A Marginal Price Hike, Effective Today

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its range of passenger vehicles, effective today. Tata cars will be more expensive by 0.9% depending on the model and variant. Also, at the same time, Tata Motors has reduced prices for select variants by INR 10,000, taking into consideration the feedback and responses by customers.

According to a statement by Tata Motors, “While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.”

Keeping in line with the company’s customer-first approach, Tata Motors has decided to offer price protection to all its customers. The carmaker assures no impact on Tata cars booked on or before January 18, 2022.

In other news, Tata Motors launches the Dark Edition of the Tata Safari in India, which will be sold alongside the Gold Edition and Adeventure Persona trim. Also, Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG models that will come factory-fitted with a CNG kit, expanding Tata Motors’ clean mobility portfolio.