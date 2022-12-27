Tata Motor Finance’s employees bag ‘Complete Banker’ certification from IIM Ahmedabad

A group of select employees from Tata Motors Finance, one of the country’s leading NBFC catering to the vehicle finance demands, were honoured for their successful participation in the maiden ‘Complete Banker Program’ at IIM Ahmedabad. The company said that the program is aligned with its strategic objective of building visionary, global, and future-ready leaders.



The Complete Banker Program is one of Tata Motors Finance leadership’s flagship initiatives. The year-long program broadly phased upon enhancing financial proficiency, processes, customer centricity, and leadership skills of around 40 employees, a statement from the company said.

The program majorly focused on blending classroom learnings with real-world scenarios. It also hosted industry leaders from the NBFC and Banking sector, enabling exposure to best practices and practical insights on latest trends and tested success strategies.

Punit Puri, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tata Motors Finance, said, “We firmly believe that learning is a lifelong endeavour for achieving excellence. Our colleagues have extensively gained from the modular Complete Banker Program as a long-term journey to build skills required to succeed in this industry,”



“Our collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, one of India’s globally recognized premier B-School, enabled us to reinforce our commitment to emerge as a knowledge-driven and future-ready organization. Through such specialized initiatives, we intend to advance Tata Motors Finance’s knowledge capital, adding to our overall growth story in the years ahead.”, he added.

A participant in the program said, “The program has equipped us with knowledge across business functions including areas like customer centricity, effective salesforce management, value chain marketing, and business strategy.”

Another participant added, “The key learnings have undoubtedly added immense value to my professional capabilities. In a dynamic industry like vehicle financing, constantly upgrading and upskilling oneself is extremely essential. A program like the Complete Banker serves this purpose.”