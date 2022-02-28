Tata Launches New Nexon Variants To Celebrate 3 Lakh Manufacturing Milestone

Tata Motors celebrates rolling out 3 lakh Nexon SUVs from its Ranjangaon plant, and to mark this occasion, the carmaker has launched four new variants of the vehicle.

Tata Motors celebrates rolling out 3 lakh Nexon SUVs from its Ranjangaon plant, and to mark this occasion, the carmaker has launched four new variants of the vehicle. Tata Motors has added four trim levels to the top-of-the-line Nexon variants — XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) and XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS).

The four new variants of the Nexon come in petrol and diesel specs, while they are finished in a new colour option called Royale Blue. These variants will also be offered in the #Dark trims as well. With bookings commencing today, the new variants will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

The new Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier, and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the new XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier. These additional features will also be available in their respective #Dark editions.

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, the Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to witness the roll – out of the 3,00,000th Tata Nexon – a landmark product in the turnaround of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Being an integral part of the New Forever range, brand Nexon has successfully established its popularity in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2017 and has become a part of many families.”

He added, “Adding to the popularity of the ICE variant, the Nexon EV too has created a niche for itself and has gained immense recognition from its customers. The story of building a strong and safe SUV brand started with the Nexon – being the first Global NCAP 5 star rated car in India. Creating benchmarks in safety, Tata Nexon has also been widely appreciated for its striking design, superior ride and handling characteristics, spirited performance, and comfort.”

He further added, “The success of Nexon has been pivotal in proving our leadership in the SUV segment and to rejoice this momentous occasion, we have expanded our Nexon portfolio by adding four new variants in the line-up for our customers. We are confident that the Nexon will continue to help expand our customer base and bolster the growth of Tata Motors in the future.”