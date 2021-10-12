Tata installs electric chargers at Worli bus depot, fourth BEST depot to be completely electrified

Tata Motors has finished installing electric chargers at the Worli bus depot, making it the fourth BEST bus depot to be completely electrified. The inauguration of the Worli depot was held in a grand ceremony in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra.

Tata Motors has announced that it has finished installing electric chargers for buses at the Worli bus depot. This is the fourth BEST deport to be equipped with electric chargers, after Backbay, Malvani, and Shivaji Nagar depots. With the installation of electric chargers in four depots, Mumbai can have better electric bus connectivity.

The inauguration of the Worli depot was held in a grand ceremony in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra, Kishori Pednekar, the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ashish Chemburkar, Chairman, BEST Undertaking committee, Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, along with delegates from Government of Maharashtra, BEST and Tata Motors.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, “We are delighted to start operations of electric buses from the Worli depot. The electrification of the fourth depot in Mumbai will enable a wider reach of environment-friendly electric buses and also enable newer routes for the benefit of the passengers. BEST stays committed to the electrification of its fleet and is pleased to be associated with Tata Motors in the feat.”

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Srivastava, the Vice President of Product Line – Buses, at Tata Motors said, “We are happy to announce the completion of the installation of the complete vehicle charging infrastructure at the Worli BEST depot in association with Tata Power under the unique ‘One Tata’ initiative. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of offering the best technology for alternate fuel and has been the leading manufacturer of electric buses in India. We are proud to be associated with BEST for the deployment, maintenance and operations of the complete charging infrastructure along with the supply of the electric buses.”

