Tata Harrier, Safari, and Nexon get discounts up to Rs 45,000

A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering discounts up to Rs 45,000 on the Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and other models. These discounts are in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Safari and the Harrier are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, while an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000 applies to both vehicles.

The Tata Nexon diesel gets an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and gets an additional Rs 5,000 off as a corporate discount. The petrol versions of the Nexon get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor also get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each, while the XZ and XZ+ variants of both cars get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. No discounts are offered on the CNG and EV range, or the Punch and Altroz.