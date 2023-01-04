Tata Elxsi’s Tether platform powers Tata Motors’ 500,000 connected vehicles

Bangalore-based Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company which had partnered Tata Motors in 2019 to adopt and incorporate the Tether Connected Vehicle Platform (CVP) in Tata Motors’ range of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles has crossed a milestone of having 500,000 vehicles on the road.

The partnership aimed to incorporate a common standard technology stack to deliver scalability, differentiated features, high performance and expandable to Industry 4.0 to transform their internal operations.

Also Read Correct platform and battery specs are the keys to success in EV market: Anand Kulkarni

Tata Motors had deployed the Tether CVP under Fleet Edge for the commercial vehicle range, iRA for passenger vehicles and Zconnect for electric vehicles, which offer features like track & trace, geo-fencing & alerts, driver behaviour monitoring, and fuel efficiency monitoring. In addition, it enables secure and selective access to the platform and relevant data with its wider partner ecosystem, including dealers, and suppliers, to enrich customer experience.

The Tether CVP was built as a modular platform, which can be scaled up to offer a wide range of solutions with third-party applications through APIs. In addition, it is a 5G-ready platform with capabilities to handle hype scalar traffic, massive FOTA, and digital twin capabilities catering to the SDV roadmap of the OEM.

Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors said, “In line with Tata Motors stated objective of offering differentiated products based on our CESS philosophy (Connected, Electrified, Safe & Shared), we are delighted to have partnered with Tata Elxsi. This not only allowed us to take the decision of developing a native platform for the Connected Vehicle Program, but it also helped us to jump start and meet the critical product launch timelines. Tata Elxsi brings strong automotive electronics experience, coupled with an excellent understanding of cloud-based applications, data governance and world class user experience capabilities.”

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi said, “We congratulate Tata Motors and are proud to be a strategic partner to help them in achieving their vision for the future of mobility that is Connected, Electric, Safe and Shared. The Connected Vehicle Program will unify and synergise data through a common digital services platform, enabling completely new services, innovative business models, and enhanced customer experience”.

The Tether CVP roadmap elevates the platform capabilities by extending use cases for two- and three-wheelers and adding support for 5G MEC use cases, edge computing for autonomous driving and an AI-driven analytics layer. This will help OEMs convert data and insights into enhanced customer experience, lower costs, and in monetisation.