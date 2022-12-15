Tata Elxsi opens Digital Engineering Centre in Frankfurt

Tata Elxsi, is opening a Digital Engineering centre in Frankfurt, Germany. This Digital Engineering Hub will serve as a platform to bring together Tata Elxsi’s talent and expertise in providing world-leading digital Engineering solutions for next-generation mobility, media and communications and healthcare sectors.

Tata Elxsi’s Frankfurt centre will work closely with its OEMs, Tier 1, European technology companies and universities to discover and develop new SW and HW design and engineering concepts driving business outcomes and adding value to our customers across Europe.

The centre will host around 30-40 local engineering talent and expertise by the end of FY 23 with a potential to grow to 100 engineers by FY 25.

Nitin Pai, SVP of Strategy & Marketing Tata Elxsi said “With existing engineering hubs in India, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom that currently provide next-generation mobility solutions (in the areas of ADAS, e-Mobility, Chassis Electronics, connectivity, Cyber security, Embedded AI, and cloud engineering), Frankfurt’s Digital Engineering Center complements Tata Elxsi’s European Hubs. Furthermore, it is integrated with the global network to leverage Tata Elxsi’s design thinking-based creative engineering approach,”

The company has a well-defined focus on the application of automation and AI in its digital solutions and on the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance and DevOps capabilities. It has also developed frameworks and tools to increase automation and cognitive abilities in digital services, which includes tailored solutions for target industry verticals and toolsets to increase efficiency and effectiveness.