Tata Elxsi brings new age solutions for driverless cars, connected vehicles and more: Tata Elxsi CMO Nitin Pai

Equipped with new-age technology, design and tech service provider Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine products and services in the three key verticals of transportation, media and telecom and healthcare, says the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Nitin Pai.

The result is product engineering services to help customers transform their products, and our own platforms such as Autonomai for driverless cars, Tether for connected cars and TE Play for OTT services, Pai, who is also Tata Elxsi’s chief strategy officer, told PTI in an interview.

Stressing on the success of Tata Elxsi products and initiatives that fuse domain, digital and design to deliver powerful use cases, he said TETHER Auto, for instance, has been adopted by Tata Motors and is powering connectivity and data-led services for almost 500,000 on-road vehicles across their range of electric, passenger and commercial vehicles.

Pai said most of the company’s cloud-first digital platforms have been developed leveraging cloud infra and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has enabled Tata Elxsi bring all compute intensive development and R&D projects to a cloud infrastructure.

The company’s official said ‘We have invested for over 20 years along four dimensions – people, processes, products and partnerships – to help our customers deliver differentiated consumer experiences and services.’

Our ‘Design Digital’ proposition, which brings together domain, design, and digital, coupled with differentiated delivery capability and ownership, positions us uniquely with customers for catering to their strategic transformation and customer experience priorities.

These trends require enablers – autonomous systems, robotics, securely-connected machines and personal devices, digitalisation and electrification of automobiles and infrastructure, advanced communications equipment and networks and connected healthcare platforms.

We invested early in Centers of Excellence (CoE) for digital technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality. Some of these investments were made 20 years earlier.

In the automotive space, we cover the whole gamut of electric, connected, autonomous and software-defined vehicles. We are working with new-age OEM (original equipment manufacturers) in their next-generation software defined architecture.

This is an all-new EV architecture that goes beyond EV powertrain, associated systems and battery pack to address connected and autonomous features using high-compute processors, cloud and edge processing, coupled with advanced cyber-security and over-the-air software updates.

Further, AWS has enabled Tata Elxsi to bring all the computer intensive development and R&D projects to a cloud infrastructure. This includes projects such as autonomous vehicle data training and analysis, building a robust and scalable connected vehicle platform that allows provisioning the new launch of a car without any hassle and enabling monitoring and tracking of the vehicle across its lifecycle from the factory release to the end-user network.