Tata’s new electric buses to run on Bridgestone tyres

Bridgestone tyres will be the OEM tyre supplier for Tata's new electric buses. Bridgestone will supply its R156 tubeless tyres for 150 Tata electric buses manufactured for BEST.

Image credits: Bridgestone

Bridgestone has announced that it will be supplying its R156 tyres to Tata’s new electric buses. Tata Motors will be building 150 electric buses for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). All 150 buses will be company-fitted with the Bridgestone tyres.

As per the company, the Bridgestone tyres have ‘Special Nano Pro-Tech Compound Technology’, giving them low resistance, resulting in better heat management and power saving, since these buses are electric. The tyres also have a better life.

As per Sunil Puri, the Head of Commercial Tyres Business, at Bridgestone India, “It is a proud moment for all of us at Bridgestone to partner with Tata Motors as they roll out their Electric buses for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Our Tubeless R156 comes from the Ecopia family of Bridgestone, which provides higher fuel efficiency, in this case, lesser power consumption because of lower rolling resistance. This is an eco-friendly tyre and therefore a suitable fitment for Electric buses that provide environmental protection because of the technology.”

