Tata Daewoo Dexen Vision CV launched in South Korea

Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles, a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Motors, launched its new light and intermediate truck, Dexen Vision, in South Korea. The new 2023 Dexen Vision is designed and engineered keeping in mind the evolving needs of the drivers and fleet owners in the South Korean commercial vehicle industry.

The key feature upgrades include a completely redesigned cabin focusing on driver comfort and convenience, a fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch audio video navigation screen and Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The new cabin is finished in a dual-tone colour scheme and high-gloss dashboard for a car-like experience. It also comes with ventilated seats, a smart key on-off feature, along with Xen-Link-connected vehicle solution.

The Dexen Vision is powered by a diesel engine with 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and air brakes. It offers the highest payload in the segment and is available in three, four and five-tonne payload configurations with a 2,280 mm wide cargo deck.

The 2023 Dexen Vision is priced between 56-60 million South Korean Won (approximately Rs 36.2 – Rs 38.8 lakh) for the 4-tonne payload model and 66-70 million South Korean Won (approximately Rs 42.7 – Rs 45.3 lakh) for the 5-tonne flagship model.