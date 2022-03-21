Tata Altroz DCA Launched At INR 8.09 Lakh

Tata Altroz DCA launched in India for INR 8.09 lakh onwards. The new Altroz is available in XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants, while it gets a new shade called Opera Blue.

Tata’s much-awaited product, the Altroz DCA premium hatchback, launched in India at INR 8.09 lakh. The Tata Altroz DCA is available in multiple variants, including the Dark Editions, while getting a new shade — Opera Blue.

Models Start Price (in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi) ALTROZ XM+ DCA 8,09,900 ALTROZ XT DCA 8,59,900 ALTROZ XT #Dark DCA 9,05,900 ALTROZ XZ DCA 9,09,900 ALTROZ XZ(O) DCA 9,21,900 ALTROZ XZ+ DCA 9,59,900 ALTROZ XZ+ #Dark DCA 9,89,900

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are elated to launch the much-awaited Altroz DCA, equipped with a world-class automatic transmission, designed for the Indian customers. Since the commencement of bookings for the Altroz DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries.”

He added, the Altroz DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience. With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, the Tata Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and has set certain benchmarks in the segment. The addition of the Altroz DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics.”

In terms of design, the Tata Altroz DCA looks identical to the model already on sale, sporting a distinctive sharp design. Even mechanically, the Altroz DCA remains unchanged, apart from the dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Tata claims that the new Altroz DCA’s dual-clutch gearbox was tested extensively in high altitude regions, hot climates, in the city, and even in the rain to ensure no failures. The DCA transmission is operated via a shift-by-wire mechanism and has the ability to self diagnose itself if a problem occurs.

The wet clutch gearbox has the capability to pump in more oil if the need arises, keeping the DCA unit well lubricated and cool. The gearbox is capable of Machine learning and gets an Auto park lock. In total, Tata Motors has 45 patents for the DCA system.

Powering the new Tata Altroz is the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine capable of 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Tata will continue to offer the 5-speed manual option as well.