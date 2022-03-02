Tata Altroz DCA Bookings Open For INR 21,000

Tata Motors, today commenced the bookings for the Altroz DCA – The Dual Clutch Automatic version of the carmaker’s premium hatchback for INR 21,000.

Tata Motors, today commenced the bookings for the Altroz DCA – The Dual Clutch Automatic version of the carmaker’s premium hatchback. Customers can book the new Tata Altroz DCA for INR 21,000, however, the carmaker hasn’t revealed the official launch date yet. On the brighter side, Tata has confirmed that deliveries of the new Altroz DCA will begin in mid-March.

The Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants – XT, XZ and XZ+ of the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Commenting on the product, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the Altroz, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the Altroz DCA.”

He added, “We are confident that the Altroz DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new Altroz DCA. I am confident that the Altroz DCA when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

The Altroz DCA will come with features such as leatherette seats, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more.