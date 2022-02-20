Takuya Tsumura to take over as new president & CEO of Honda Cars India

Takuya Tsumura will take on the role of president & chief executive of Honda Cars India (HCIL) from April 1, 2022.

Japanese auto company Honda on Saturday said Takuya Tsumura will take on the role of president & chief executive of Honda Cars India (HCIL) from April 1 this year.

The appointment of the president is a part of the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co.

During his four-year tenure in India, outgoing president & CEO Gaku Nakanishi steered the company through one of the toughest business phase for the Indian auto industry, struck by unprecedented Covid crisis and slowdown, the automaker said in a statement. These years also saw the company taking some tough but important decisions to manoeuver the course of HCIL operations towards strengthening its business constitution, it added.

Tsumura, 54, will take over from Gaku Nakanishi, who moves from India. Nakanishi will be general manager of automobile business for the regional headquarters in Asia and Oceania region – Asian Honda.

The company in its note said that Nakanishi played a key role in expanding HCIL exports with the opening of new destinations and also led several initiatives in the field of sales and service to enhance customer experience and dealer profitability.

Tsumura has been associated with Honda Motor for more than 30 years. He has worked in several international markets including Thailand, Australia, China, Japan, Turkey, Europe and Asia & Oceania regions. Tsumura was in-charge of South Asian countries, including India from 1997 to 2000. Honda sells a range of models like City, Amaze and WR-V in the Indian market.